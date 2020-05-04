COVID-19 death toll rises to 25 at Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility

Send this page to someone via email

Another resident at an Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility has died as a result of COVID-19.

The death toll for Almonte Country Haven is now 25 as of Monday.

An update from the the long-term care facility said 50 additional residents tested positive for the disease. That same update noted that at least nine staff members contracted the virus, and were at home self-isolating.

The facility originally housed about 80 residents, which means the majority of those living at the residence have tested positive for the virus.

Last week, a press release from the facility noted that a resident who died tested negative for the disease before their death, but a post mortem showed they did have the disease, which brought the home’s death toll up to 24.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the facility noted that one more resident died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 25.

The home has yet to respond for a request of updated numbers on how many others are infected at the facility.

Despite the tough circumstances at the home, the facility said that staff members are still allowing residents to have outdoor visits with family members in order to meet their “clinical, personal and emotional” needs.

“These visits are overseen by staff members who ensure that our residents wear a mask and that the appropriate physical distancing measures are in place, not just for the safety of our Residents and their families, but for the safety of our entire community.”

As of Friday, there were 311 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit catchment area, almost 60 per cent of which were found in long-term care facilities.

Forty people have died from the disease in the region, with 37 of those deaths at long-term care facilities.