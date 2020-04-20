5 more die of coronavirus at Almonte long-term care home over weekend, death toll at 23

Send this page to someone via email

The death toll continues to climb at the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home, with five more residents dying over the weekend as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus.

Almonte Country Haven reported one death in an update on Saturday followed by four more deaths in a separate note on Sunday.

The death toll at the long-term care home now stands at 23 as it battles an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

2:07 COVID-19 death toll now at 18 for Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility COVID-19 death toll now at 18 for Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility

Additionally, there are now 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All residents in the home have now been tested for the virus amid expanded screening procedures announced last week by the Ontario government.

A spokesperson for the home says a number of residents who had initially tested positive for the virus are now showing signs of recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s hope that future retesting from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will find clearance of COVID-19 in these cases.

The Almonte Country Haven has seen a groundswell of support from the community in the form of gifts and donations of personal protective equipment.

10:54 Coronavirus: Was the COVID-19 crisis in Canada’s care homes preventable? Coronavirus: Was the COVID-19 crisis in Canada’s care homes preventable?

Inside the home, staff are hosting daily dance parties with residents and family members are coming by to hold tea parties with their loved ones through glass windows.

A fundraiser started by Collins Ferguson, a former nurse at the care home, has raised more than $15,000 to provide support for staff and residents through the pandemic.

Almonte Country Haven’s front-line staff will work with Ferguson to ensure funds raised as part of his campaign are used in keeping with his original intention.