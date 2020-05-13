COVID-19 outbreak declared at Athens, Ont., long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a nursing home in the Brockville, Ont., area.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Public Health Unit says one staff member and one resident at Maple View Lodge in Athens, Ont., have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Infection control measures have been put in place to manage the outbreak.

The resident has been isolated in their room at the long-term care facility, while the staff member is self-isolating at home, according to the public health unit.

Public health officials say the outbreak was discovered during an effort to test all residents in the home last weekend.

Testing is still underway for the remaining staff.

There are currently 319 lab-confirmed cases of the disease in the public health unit’s catchment area, and 46 people have died. The majority of those deaths, 43, were seen in long-term care homes. Just over half of the region’s cases, 177, were also found in long-term care facilities.

There are currently five active outbreaks in local long-term care homes.