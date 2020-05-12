Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Coronavirus: Ontario NDP calls for public inquiry into long-term care, but Ford won’t commit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2020 11:38 am
Updated May 12, 2020 11:40 am
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath wants the Auditor General to look into the 'costing claims' that derailed Hamilton's LRT project. .
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath wants the Auditor General to look into the 'costing claims' that derailed Hamilton's LRT project. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Ontario’s official Opposition is calling on the government to hold a public inquiry into the province’s long-term care system.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the province must investigate the system that has been at the centre of numerous deadly outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first question period at Ontario’s legislature in months, Premier Doug Ford said his government will review the system but did not commit to holding a public inquiry.

READ MORE: Ontario’s nurses say coronavirus pandemic highlights need for sweeping reforms

A limited number of politicians from all parties are in attendance to conduct the session while respecting physical distancing.

The government is expected to extend the state of emergency in the province to June 2 during a vote later today.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Horwath says the province needs to examine the weaknesses in the long-term care system that made it so vulnerable to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Still a lot of work to do,’ says Ontario health minister on new long-term care outbreaks
Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Still a lot of work to do,’ says Ontario health minister on new long-term care outbreaks

“Will the premier commit to a full public inquiry into LTC with a mandate to review not only the tragedies of the last couple of weeks, but for the last couple of decades?” Horwath said.

Ford stressed that his government agrees the long-term care system in the province is “broken,” but stopped short of agreeing to the sweeping probe.

“We’re going to review the system,” he said. “A system that’s been broken for decades. I can promise you one thing, we are going to fix it. We’re going to fix it collectively as a legislature. Not just a party, but everyone in this room.”

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 today and 56 more deaths.

READ MORE: 361 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 20,907

That brings the province to a total of 20,907 cases, including 1,725 deaths and 15,391 cases that have been resolved.

The new cases represent an increase of 1.8 per cent over the previous day.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly, along with the numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators.

There were just under 12,000 tests completed in the previous day – the lowest total in a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has pledged to do 16,000 tests a day, moving toward 20,000 a day.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesLong-term CareOntario long-term care inquiry
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.