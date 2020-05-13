Menu

Crime

Inmate at New Brunswick’s Dorchester penitentiary dies while in custody

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 10:25 am
dorchester pen
An inmate has died at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick. Global News File

A man serving a life sentence for multiple offences including second-degree murder has died at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

The Correctional Service of Canada says that Edward Pittman, 54, died from what is believed to be natural causes following an unspecified illness.

READ MORE: Families launch claims against N.L. government over deaths in custody

Along with a serving a sentence for second-degree murder, Pittman had been convicted of charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or harm.

He’d been in prison since Nov. 20, 1992.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court hears how Corey Rogers died in police custody
Nova Scotia Supreme Court hears how Corey Rogers died in police custody

The federal department says that Pittman’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

Story continues below advertisement

The Correctional Service of Canada says they will review the circumstances of Pittman’s death and that police and the province’s coroner has been notified.

