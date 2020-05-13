Inmate at New Brunswick’s Dorchester penitentiary dies while in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A man serving a life sentence for multiple offences including second-degree murder has died at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

The Correctional Service of Canada says that Edward Pittman, 54, died from what is believed to be natural causes following an unspecified illness.

Along with a serving a sentence for second-degree murder, Pittman had been convicted of charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or harm.

He’d been in prison since Nov. 20, 1992.

The federal department says that Pittman’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

The Correctional Service of Canada says they will review the circumstances of Pittman’s death and that police and the province’s coroner has been notified.