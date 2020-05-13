Coronavirus: St. Albert cancels all events at Arden Theatre until at least 2021

Send this page to someone via email

As concern about the spread of COVID-19 continues to see events across Alberta get cancelled, the City of St. Albert said Tuesday that it is cancelling all shows and events at the Arden Theatre until Dec. 31.

In a news release, the city said “the uncertainly of the recovery timelines for cultural facilities and events” led to its decision.

“This is an unfortunate decision to make, and we understand many people will be disappointed, however, we must ensure the health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff and volunteers, and ensure we have time to properly implement any new public safety protocols as directed to us by the province,” said Kelly Jerrott, the City of St. Albert’s director of community services.

“We want our community to feel confident that when our doors reopen, they know every effort has been made to ensure their safety and comfort.”

The city noted it has decided to refund all tickets for previously scheduled events that are impacted by the extended closure.

“The refunds apply to all shows, from our performances originally cancelled in March through to Dec. 31,” the city said.

“Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded from the agency. Tickets purchased in person or over the phone (with cash or debit) will be refunded by a method of the patron’s choice based on the options we are able to offer.

“We ask for your patience as we work through all the events scheduled and will do our best to reach you in a timely manner.”

