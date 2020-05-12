Coronavirus outbreak ends at Ottawa’s Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

A novel coronavirus outbreak at a city-run long-term care home in Ottawa has ended as of Monday without the virus infecting any residents, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) Tuesday update on the coronavirus pandemic in the city identified 22 ongoing outbreaks of the virus in local institutions, such as retirement residences, long-term care homes and hospital wards.

Among those declared resolved was an outbreak first declared on April 20 at Garry J. Armstrong, a city-run long-term care home where three staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

No residents at the home have yet tested positive for the virus.

Elsewhere in Ottawa, the public health unit has identified 1,692 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of Tuesday.

That’s 16 new cases since Monday’s report.

OPH also reported seven new deaths related to the virus in Ottawa, bringing the city’s COVID-19 death toll to 178.

