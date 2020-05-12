361 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 20,907

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 20,907 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,725 as 56 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 15,391 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 73.6 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.8 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

The province has completed 459,921 tests so far for the virus. This is up 11,957 from the previous day.

Ontario has 1,025 patients (down by two) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 192 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 146 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,239 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by four deaths, and there are 180 outbreaks.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,703 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,677 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 3,485 of the total reported cases, which is 16.7 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 62.1 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

8,776 people are male (42 per cent)

11,971 people are female (57.3 per cent)

552 people are 19 and under (2.6 per cent)

4,952 people are 20 to 39 (23.7 per cent)

6,392 people are 40 to 59 (30.6 per cent)

4,489 people are 60 to 79 (21.5 per cent)

4,508 people are 80 and over (21.6 per cent)

There are 10,811 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.