Health

Coronavirus: Ontario stores reopen for curbside pickup, delivery

By Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 6:31 am
Updated May 11, 2020 6:32 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario hardware stores resume in-store sales as parks prepare to reopen
WATCH ABOVE: Hardware stores across Ontario began allowing in-store sales on Saturday after a move by the province to ease restrictions put in place more than a month ago. Many parks and conservation areas are set to open in the coming days as well. Albert Delitala reports.

TORONTO – Stores in Ontario are allowed to reopen today for curbside pickup after a weekend that saw the spread of COVID-19 slow to a pace not seen since March.

The measure announced last week is meant to help ramp the economy back up after the pandemic caused unprecedented job losses in March and April.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario opening provincial parks for day use as of May 11, almost 3 weeks early

All retail stores with a street entrance will be allowed to open today to provide both curbside pickup and delivery – a move Premier Doug Ford has said will allow thousands of people to return to work.

On Friday, the government allowed garden centres and nurseries to fully reopen, and hardware stores could do the same on Saturday.

According to data released Friday by Statistics Canada, 689,200 Ontarians lost their jobs in April, in addition to the 403,000 the agency says were lost in March.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario allows school employees to be voluntarily redeployed to congregate care

On Sunday, the province reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 – a jump of just 1.5 per cent over the previous day.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 now sits at 20,238, with a death toll of 1,634.

Ford also announced over the weekend that provincial parks will reopen today, though beaches, camping areas and playgrounds will remain closed and physical distancing must be maintained.

