Coronavirus: Ontario allows school employees to be voluntarily redeployed to congregate care

Ontario has implemented an emergency order allowing school employees to be voluntarily redeployed to congregate care settings amid the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to alleviate staffing shortages.

The government said settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes, and women’s shelters are in need of staff including custodial and maintenance workers.

Schools remain closed in the province amid the pandemic and will be closed until at least May 31. Meanwhile, a teacher-led online learning program is in place for students.

“Our priority continues to be protecting our most vulnerable citizens and the dedicated staff that care for them during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement on Saturday.

“Many of our long-term care homes and shelters are short of staff, so I am encouraging any available educational workers to help out if you can, because you can make a real difference in the lives of those most in need.”

The government said that under the order, school boards would be authorized to develop and implement staff redeployment plans. Staff who voluntarily redeploy would maintain their employment with the school board and continue to receive their compensation and benefits, and also be eligible for the province’s pandemic pay and emergency child care.

Officials said training and appropriate safety equipment will be given to any worker who volunteers to be redeployed in a care setting.