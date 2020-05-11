Ontario reports 308 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths as total cases top 20,500

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 308 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,546.

Thirty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,669.

Over 15,100 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 73.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 14,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 447,964. Over 9,000 cases are under investigation.

Monday’s report marks a 1.5 per cent increase in cumulative cases. Sunday saw the same figure, while Saturday saw 1.8 per cent and Friday 2.5 per cent.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 1,027 (an increase of 66) with 194 in intensive care (a decrease of one) and 147 on a ventilator (an increase of seven).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Almost 42 per cent of cases are male, with 57.3 per cent reported in females. A total of 163 cases did not specify male or female.

19 and under: 538 cases, or 2.6 per cent

20 to 39: 4,857 cases, or 23.6 per cent

40 to 59: 6,287 cases, or 30.6 per cent

60 to 79: 4,411 cases, or 21.5 per cent

80 and over: 4,439 cases, or 21.6 per cent

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,235 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Sunday. There are currently 174 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,725 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,691 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

