Health

1 new coronavirus-related death, 5 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 3:07 pm
Ontario businesses prep for the day they can reopen with new safety measures in place
As the Ford government begins to loosen restrictions on some businesses, others are preparing for the day they can reopen.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new coronavirus-related death and five new cases on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 379, including 30 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Tay Township, Ont., in people ranging in age from their 20s to 60s. Three of the cases are community-acquired, while the source of infection for one has been labelled as “undetermined” and for another as “under investigation.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Barrie changes downtown parking to support businesses with curbside pickup

In the region, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care facilities and three retirement homes: Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., Owen Hill Care Community and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence in Barrie, Ont., Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont., and Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville, Ont.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 66 are outbreak-related. A total of 203 people have recovered and nine are hospitalized.

READ MORE: 361 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 20,907

The source of infection for 117 cases has been labelled as community-acquired, while 106 are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case and 55 are travel-related. The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been classified as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 361 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 20,907, including 1,725 deaths.

Ontario begins reopening some businesses
