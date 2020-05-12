Coronavirus: Barrie changes downtown parking to support businesses with curbside pickup

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning Tuesday, the city of Barrie, Ont., is designating some downtown street parking as “loading only zones” to support local businesses with curbside pickup as Ontario continues to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All on-street parking along Dunlop Street, from Poyntz to Toronto streets, will be for loading only under Barrie’s traffic bylaw.

The change, which is in effect until further notice, limits parking for 10 minutes or less and is aimed at maintaining traffic flow in the area.

As of Monday, all retail stores with a street entrance in Ontario can provide curbside pickup and delivery.

Officials say businesses must continue to abide by Barrie’s COVID-19 emergency bylaw and maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from anyone outside their business.

Starting on Thursday, the city of Barrie will temporarily add space on Lakeshore Drive for cyclists and pedestrians so that people can stay active outside while maintaining physical distancing measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The city’s landfill will also reopen for urgent and essential use on Thursday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 125 COVID-19 cases in Barrie and 360 in Simcoe County.