Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says driver caught going 308 km/h on QEW ‘totally irresponsible’
On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to a question regarding a teen driver who the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was clocked going 308 km/h on the Queen Elizabeth Way Saturday night, calling it “reckless” and “totally irresponsible.” He added that the OPP and other regional police departments will continue “keeping an eye” on the roads despite the reduced number of cars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.