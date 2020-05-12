‘Thank you to B.C.’s nurses for moving heaven and earth to help people with COVID-19’: premier

Send this page to someone via email

They care for the sick and the weak, and provide comfort in times of need to patients and their families.

May 12 marks International Nurses Day, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues worldwide, the role nurses that nurses play in our society seems even more important this year.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Premier John Horgan said the province has proclaimed May 11 to 17 as Nursing Week to honour the “extraordinary contributions” of licensed practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners in B.C.

“COVID-19 has reminded us all of the selflessness, dedication and leadership it takes to be a nurse.” Tweet This

As of the latest information released the day before, B.C. has 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,353 cases, and one new death, making the total death toll 130.

People have been cheering, clapping, and making all kinds of other noise every night at 7 p.m., during workers’ shift change, to express their gratitude and support.

Horgan said he has been standing on his front porch every evening and banging pots and pans.

May 12 also marks the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

“As a nurse, she helped lay the foundation for safe, sanitary medical practices in the 19th and 20th centuries, and continues to inspire those who follow in her footsteps to help ease people’s pain and suffering through compassionate care,” Horgan said in a statement.

It’s #InternationalNursesDay today and we bless all of them for what they do. Love Paul #PaulMcCartney #IND2020 pic.twitter.com/3VR451sTFH — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) May 12, 2020

If this video doesn’t help remind us what type of heroic spirits nurses are, I don’t know what does! Today is #InternationalNursesDay and more than ever, we must celebrate them and the incredible, selfless work they are doing each day to save lives and combat this virus pic.twitter.com/Q5FxCU6Llz — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 12, 2020

