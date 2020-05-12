Jim Carrey shows Grim Reaper ‘jealous’ of Donald Trump in latest artwork

Send this page to someone via email

Jim Carrey has returned to the limelight with yet another grotesque painting of Donald Trump.

Despite promises that he was done creating satiric, politically-charged caricatures of the U.S. president earlier this year, the 58-year-old actor’s latest instalment comes at an extremely pertinent time — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criticizing Trump’s overall job in handling the novel coronavirus crisis on a federal level, Carrey painted an angered, or “jealous”, Grim Reaper flipping off the 73-year-old Republican leader.

“Grim Reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOPs ability to double the death toll,” the Dumb and Dumber star inscribed at the bottom of the painting.

The U.S. currently has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of May 11, more than 1.27 million people have been infected and more than 76,000 have died, according to a situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Throughout 2019, Carrey shared an abundance of Trump-inspired paintings to his Twitter account.

Of the Trump administration, the Newmarket, Ont.-born entertainer said, “[It] has a way of Jekyll and Hyde-ing people, finding the worst in them and bringing it forward,” during a Late Show interview with Stephen Colbert in February.

When he’s not targeting U.S. government officials, Carrey revealed he now prefers to paint mango-inspired art pieces.

“In light of the darkness, what have you found?” Colbert asked during their interview. “You’ve been searching for light in the world.”

“It’s mangoes right now,” responded Carrey, before revealing he brought boxes of mangoes for everybody in the audience.

