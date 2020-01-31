Jim Carrey says he’s done making Donald Trump artwork

Send this page to someone via email

Jim Carrey says he’s done making his satiric, politically themed paintings of U.S. President Donald Trump.

While doing press for his new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey has been talking about the artwork, which is frequently very critical of Trump.

Trailer: Sonic the Hedgehog

“Between the parts I’m playing and what’s actually occurring in my life, it’s really extraordinary,” Carrey told IndieWire. “Well, there’s this political thing, but I basically didn’t bring that into 2020 with me. That’s gone — pretty much, for the most part.”

Carrey, who created many of the politically themed paintings of Trump in 2019, said he’s said what he needs to say with his artwork.

“I’ve said what I need to say, and I’ve allowed it to inhabit my body and cause whatever low vibrations do to a body,” he told the outlet. “You know, I sounded my yelp, I warned people, and that’s enough. They know how I feel.”

Carrey said he will “vote in November, and that’s that.”

“If the wheels come off the wagon completely, then I’ll meet them in the street,” he said. “But I’m not going to waste another moment of my time with a narcissist, president… what’s his name again?”

The actor told Yahoo that he wants people to know “it’s never been a matter of hating anyone.”

“I can sit down with anybody in this country and break bread. I love people,” Carrey said. “To me, I think we got tricked by politicians and by weird corporate concerns to believe that disagreement is hatred. And I will never go for that.”

Carrey posted his latest Trump-related art to Twitter on Dec. 22.

He posted many caricatures of Trump throughout 2019 on Twitter.

His reign will soon be over. Woe to the loyal subjects of this counterfeit king. pic.twitter.com/FTnNEDVsI7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 22, 2019

United Sadists of America. pic.twitter.com/jwHZDl7eNG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2019

That night, Donald had a very strange dream. pic.twitter.com/Ki4GCifjON — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2019

Carrey revealed he’s done with the political artwork and is now inspired to paint mangoes.

“Kind of obsessed with mangoes right now,” he said. “Because they’re like the fruit of the gods, and they represent abundance and sweetness and the gifts of the universe. So that’s where I’m at.”

Happy New Year to everyone! This year, let’s fill our hearts up with gratitude: treat every month in 2020 is if its May and the trees are full of mangoes! Yyyyyyummy! pic.twitter.com/mL81ch9bJN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 1, 2020

Mangoes are for everyone. #758 pic.twitter.com/YCa77Tkgda — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 4, 2020

