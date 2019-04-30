‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ trailer: Video game character comes to life

“Gotta go fast…” to the theatre in November to see the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

The first trailer for the live-action Sonic movie shows the speedy blue hedgehog in action.

The plot of the movie, directed by Jeff Fowler, will follow two small-town cops as they journey to San Francisco with Sonic to defeat Dr. Robotnik.

The cast includes Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) voicing Sonic, Jim Carrey playing the villainous Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden (Westworld) as Tom Wachowski, the sheriff of Green Hills.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Natasha Rothwell, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough and Adam Pally.

Many people took to Twitter with different reactions after the trailer for the live-action movie was released.

the new sonic trailer pic.twitter.com/kyiNdTqcYw — james (@agloriousgone) April 30, 2019

sonic looks amazing in this new trailer pic.twitter.com/Oym5lsgQN4 — nope (@LilNasX) April 30, 2019

sonic is so harmless. his fans just want to have fun with their hedgehog game. why must they be punished — j.p. (@JoeyPockett) April 30, 2019

No one:

Really, no one:

Absolutely no one:

Not a single solitary person in the entire world:

Sonic: pic.twitter.com/qJjrATfIgL — Lachlan Williams (@lawksland) April 30, 2019

My reaction while watching the Sonic trailer pic.twitter.com/7QcQMJM9Qh — 🌎☄️ (@404malikk) April 30, 2019

sonic with his rings in the movie like: pic.twitter.com/Ck6SpBvatM — 💎 mana 💎 (@mana_chan__) April 30, 2019

The many faces of Jim Carrey in his Oscar-winning performance as the tragic Dr Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik in the dark comedy, Sonic The Hedgehog (2019) pic.twitter.com/q1PYJZkfjP — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) April 30, 2019

My reaction to the final design of Sonic The Hedgehog in #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/pMRVTHnHcg — IeuanL/CL247 (@CrazyLenny247) April 30, 2019

The#SonicMovie looks genuinely, astonishingly, staggeringly awful. And terrifying. I feel legit queasy after seeing this design of Sonic. pic.twitter.com/qcGxMQg4eE — TrilbeeReviews 🛡️ (@TrilbeeReviews) April 30, 2019

all of my thoughts about the sonic movie trailer can be summed up with this screenshot pic.twitter.com/sX1sIVPMvP — sarah zedig, adult™ (@hmsnofun) April 30, 2019

For some reason Sonic reminds me of that moment in jamanji…. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0muVaRtRri — Master Chaplain Addanc (@Addanc_) April 30, 2019

"So how many braincells did it take to come up with Sonic's design" Everyone working on the new Sonic movie: pic.twitter.com/iB2roUepiK — sodamilk (@modasilk) April 30, 2019

after watching that sonic the hedgehog trailer i would like to formally announce that i am no longer a furry — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) April 30, 2019

The Sonic movie is just Hop 2 pic.twitter.com/QecE3KnSVt — Captain Okie Dokie (@OkieCaptain) April 30, 2019

sonic the hedgehog returns to haunt me. he has a mouth full of human teeth. his will be the last face I see before I die pic.twitter.com/xKBA2g5oV4 — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) April 30, 2019

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centres on the infamously brash, bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound — human — best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog comes out on Nov. 8.