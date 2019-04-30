‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ trailer: Video game character comes to life

“Gotta go fast…” to the theatre in November to see the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
The first trailer for the live-action Sonic movie shows the speedy blue hedgehog in action.
The plot of the movie, directed by Jeff Fowler, will follow two small-town cops as they journey to San Francisco with Sonic to defeat Dr. Robotnik.
The cast includes Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) voicing Sonic, Jim Carrey playing the villainous Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden (Westworld) as Tom Wachowski, the sheriff of Green Hills.
The rest of the cast is rounded out by Natasha Rothwell, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough and Adam Pally.
Many people took to Twitter with different reactions after the trailer for the live-action movie was released.
The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centres on the infamously brash, bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound — human — best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”
Sonic the Hedgehog comes out on Nov. 8.
