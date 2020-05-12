Coronavirus: Feds rolling out one-time top-up for seniors eligible for OAS, GIS

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors feeling the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to get a one-time top-up to their Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement payments.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte and Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos held a press conference on Tuesday morning to roll out details of a $2.5-billion plan to give seniors eligible for the OAS pension a one-time, tax-free payment of $300, with an additional $200 going to those also eligible for the GIS.

The government will also spend an extra $20 million on expanding the New Horizons for Seniors Program that supports community-based projects for seniors and will temporarily extend GIS payments.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented global economic shutdown over the last three months as countries scramble to try to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Canada lost nearly two million jobs in April in addition to the roughly one million lost in March when lockdowns began across the country.

Those shutdowns, targeting non-essential businesses, have primarily hit women and vulnerable Canadians hardest, as they fill many of the jobs in the retail and service industries, both hit hard by the restrictions.

But seniors advocates have argued that older Canadians have seen their retirement savings take a hit as stock markets have been roiled by the crisis and that increasing costs of essential goods are stretching the budgets of seniors used to living on fixed incomes.

Schulte said during the press conference that the government has also increased the GST credit for seniors but wouldn’t answer questions about why the top-up announced Tuesday will only be paid out once given there’s no indication of when the pandemic will end.

Seniors who work part time and earn less than $1,000 per month are also eligible to claim the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

