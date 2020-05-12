Man fined under Health Protection Act after foiled drug deal in Cape Breton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old man who was allegedly caught trying to sell pills in New Waterford, N.S., is now facing drug-trafficking charges and a $1,000 fine for failing to practise social distancing.

Cape Breton Regional Police say street crime officers saw the man believed to be making drug transactions from a vehicle on Nicholson Avenue on Monday.

Police say officers approached the man and seized hydromorphone and Ritalin pills, as well as cash, from the vehicle.

He was arrested and later released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court to face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was also issued a summary offence ticket for failing to social distance under the Health Protection Act.

The ticket carries a fine of $1,000.