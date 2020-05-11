Halifax goes one week without COVID-19 restriction fines

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say they haven’t issued a single COVID-19 restriction violation ticket since their update a week ago.

While there are no recent tickets, the total number issued has changed again. Due to statistical errors, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) reported Friday it issued 183 tickets overall.

Monday, police retallied the total number of tickets since restrictions began March 22. Officials responded to 1,586 COVID-19 related calls and issued a total of 184 tickets.

The majority of the tickets were related to being in prohibited areas like parks, under the Emergency Management Act.

Ticket fines in Halifax range from $697.50 to $1000.

The province announced May 1 it is reopening provincial parks and trails. But if health authorities see an increase in COVID-19 cases following this decision, the restrictions will return.

Sunday Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, issued a precautionary warning for celebrating Mother’s Day in person. “This virus doesn’t pause its spread for even one day,” said McNeil.

The total number of active cases in the province is 204 as of Monday, down from 222 on Sunday.

In a press release, HRP said “We thank the public for all their efforts in complying with the regulations this weekend.”

The province still recommends social distancing, no gatherings and no non-essential travel.

