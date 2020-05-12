Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

361 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 20,907

Ontario reported 361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 20,907 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,725 as 56 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 15,391 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 73.6 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 62.1 per cent of all cases in the province.

CNE cancelled for 2nd time in history

The Canadian National Exhibition was cancelled for the second time in history as a result of the pandemic.

The annual summer spectacle joins a slew of large public events sidelined by the outbreak, which also forced the cancellation of Toronto’s Pride Parade and Caribbean Carnival, the Calgary Stampede, live Canada Day events in Ottawa and music festivals across the country.

More stunt driving on York Region roads

Nine drivers had their vehicles impounded overnight in York Region for stunt driving, police say.

In a news release Tuesday, York Regional Police said the drivers were all caught going in excess of 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police said there “continues to be a problem of high-speed driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ford to announce plans for Ontario to enter ‘Stage 1’ of reopening

Premier Doug Ford says he will share more “good news” on Thursday about people getting back to work and opening more workplaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be Stage 1 of three stages,” Premier Doug Ford said at his daily press briefing at Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

“So that’s very important, that the people of Ontario have all followed the protocols, and we’ve hit Stage 1 on Thursday. So we’ll have more details as that rolls around.”

Ford said Ontario will be reopening more low risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

Meanwhile, the province extended its state of emergency until June 2.

— With files from The Canadian Press