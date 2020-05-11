Menu

Health

2 southeast Calgary McDonald’s employees test positive for coronavirus, company says

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 8:11 pm
The McDonald's at 5326 72 Avenue S.E. in Calgary, Alta., pictured on Monday, May 11, 2020.
The McDonald's at 5326 72 Avenue S.E. in Calgary, Alta., pictured on Monday, May 11, 2020. Global News

Two employees at a southeast Calgary McDonald’s reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, the company said.

READ MORE: 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Alberta, Hinshaw ‘encouraged’ by fewer daily cases

The affected restaurant at 5326 72 Avenue S.E. was immediately closed, McDonald’s said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by a certified third party,” the organization said.

“The restaurant will reopen once direction has been given by Alberta Health Services,” it added, explaining that this will happen “as quickly and safely as possible.”

The store asked fellow employees who might have been in close contact with the COVID-19-affected individuals to “self-quarantine until further information is available.”

Both employees worked their last shift on May 3 at 11 p.m. and finished on May 4 at 7 a.m., the company said.

McDonald’s advised customers who might have visited the restaurant on May 3 or 4 to take direction from Alberta Health Services.

Global News reached out to Alberta Health on Monday afternoon about the case but has not received a response.

In other instances of businesses releasing information about employees testing positive, Alberta Health has previously said it cannot confirm a case at a specific location due to patient confidentiality.

