2 Calgary fast-food workers test positive for COVID-19: McDonald’s

Two Calgary McDonald’s employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company statement released Monday.

McDonald’s said an employee from its 10-250 Shawville Blvd. S.E. location and another from its 153 Walden Gate S.E. restaurant “reported that they tested positive for COVID-19” on Monday.

The Shawville employee worked their last shift on April 15 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Walden employee worked their last shift on April 17 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available,” the company said.

A note on the door of the McDonald’s at 153 Walden Gate S.E. in Calgary on April 20, 2020. Loren Andreae/Global News

McDonald’s said it immediately shut down and will be sanitizing both restaurants “out of an abundance of caution.”

The fast-food joints will reopen once Alberta Health Services gives McDonald’s the OK.

The McDonald’s at 10-250 Shawville Blvd. S.E. in Calgary pictured on April 20, 2020. Loren Andreae/Global News

Alberta Health said it will not comment on specific cases unless there is a risk to the public.

“In cases like this, AHS takes immediate action to protect the health of everyone involved and limit the spread,” said Tom McMillan, assistant communications director of Alberta Health, via email.

“Any close contacts of a positive case who may have been exposed are directly contacted and asked to self-isolate. Anyone who has not been contacted is not at risk.”