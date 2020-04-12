Menu

Health

Calgary McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 9:47 pm
A McDonald's employee at the 4615 17 Ave S.E. location in Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.
A McDonald's employee at the 4615 17 Ave S.E. location in Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

McDonald’s confirmed Sunday that a Calgary employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the employee from the 4615 17 Ave S.E. location “reported that they tested positive for COVID-19” on Saturday.

The fast-food chain said out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant has been shut down for sanitation and will reopen once given direction by Alberta Health Services.

McDonald’s said it asked staff who might have been in close contact with the employee to self-quarantine.

The employee’s last shift was on April 5 from 12:30 to 8 p.m.

