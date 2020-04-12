Calgary McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

McDonald’s confirmed Sunday that a Calgary employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the employee from the 4615 17 Ave S.E. location “reported that they tested positive for COVID-19” on Saturday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The fast-food chain said out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant has been shut down for sanitation and will reopen once given direction by Alberta Health Services.

McDonald’s said it asked staff who might have been in close contact with the employee to self-quarantine.

The employee’s last shift was on April 5 from 12:30 to 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement