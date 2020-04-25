Menu

Health

Southeast Calgary fast-food employee tests positive for COVID-19, McDonald’s says

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 8:47 pm
A file photo of a McDonald's logo.
A file photo of a McDonald's logo. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A southeast Calgary McDonald’s employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization confirmed Thursday.

McDonald’s said that on Wednesday, an employee from the 4545 25 St. S.E. restaurant reported they tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald’s asked people who worked with the individual to self-isolate, noting that the employee worked their last shift on April 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The company said it closed the restaurant for cleaning and it will reopen when Alberta Health Services gives approval.

“We are working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities,” McDonald’s said.

Alberta Health said it cannot confirm a case at a specific location due to patient confidentiality.

