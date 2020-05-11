Menu

Crime

5 arrested across Ontario in separate child pornography investigations: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 4:23 pm
OPP arrested five people in less than a week for various child pornography-related offences.
OPP arrested five people in less than a week for various child pornography-related offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

In just under a week, OPP arrested five people across the province in separate child pornography investigations.

Between May 4 and May 8, OPP say they executed seven search warrants at homes in various regions of Ontario, including Quinte West, Cobourg and Haldimand.

READ MORE: Kids are online more than ever during the pandemic, creating ‘opportunity’ for predators

“Although these investigations are not related, they highlight that offenders are of all age groups, employment, and social economical classes,” OPP said.

During that five-day period, OPP arrested five people.

Tanner Raymond, 22, of Quinte West, was charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Simon Yalekezian, 33, of Cobourg, was charged with five counts of making available child pornography, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

James Aldworth, 25, also of Cobourg, was charged with four counts of luring a child, transmitting explicit material to a child and indecent exposure to a child.

What is child cyber exploitation?
What is child cyber exploitation?

A 42-year-old woman of Trenton, whose name cannot be released to protect the identity of the victim, was charged with making child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

A 17-year-old boy, of Haldimand, was charged with voyeurism, making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and distributing intimate images without consent.

All but the youth were held for bail hearings. The 17-year-old was released to his parents and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

