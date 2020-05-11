Starbucks Canada plans to reopen 65% of stores by week’s end

Send this page to someone via email

Starbucks Canada says it plans to reopen 65 per cent of its stores by the end of the week, and 85 per cent operating by the end of the month.

The Seattle-based coffee giant sent out an update on its reopening plan on Monday, as businesses throughout the country struggle with how to operate under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is reminding customers they’ll need to follow physical-distancing protocols, including wearing a mask, when visiting its locations.

Staff will have to wear masks, and gloves will be available.

Plexiglas shields will be installed at the cashier.

Prior to their shift, workers will be required to take their temperature and use a “COVID-19 Virtual Coach” to ensure they are able to work.

People who’ve been missing their $5 latte will also be able to make purchases through the Starbucks app and pick up their order at the counter.

Starbucks Canada shuttered many of its locations in March amid the pandemic, keeping only a few open in or around hospitals and health-care centres, as well as drive-throughs.

Last month, it announced plans to reopen as many of its locations as possible by the end of May, saying that stores that were able to remain open helped them “test and refine” ways to safely serve customers.