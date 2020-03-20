Coronavirus: Starbucks Canada switching to drive-thru, delivery only

Send this page to someone via email

Starbucks says it will close in-store service for company-owned cafes in Canada for at least the next two weeks because of the novel coronavirus.

The coffee chain will offer only drive-thru and delivery service.

Starbucks says some exceptions will be made for stores serving in or around hospitals and health care centres.

The chain previously announced it was removing seating from its cafes and temporarily closing stores in “high-social gathering locations” such as those in shopping malls and on university campuses.

