Health

Coronavirus: Starbucks Canada switching to drive-thru, delivery only

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2020 8:09 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 8:11 pm
Starbucks says it will close in-store service for company-owned cafes in Canada for at least the next two weeks because of the novel coronavirus.

The coffee chain will offer only drive-thru and delivery service.

Starbucks says some exceptions will be made for stores serving in or around hospitals and health care centres.

The chain previously announced it was removing seating from its cafes and temporarily closing stores  in “high-social gathering locations” such as those in shopping malls and on university campuses.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaStarbucksstarbucks coronavirusstarbucks deliverystarbucks drive thru only
