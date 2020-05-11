Man charged in St. Catharines shooting: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man after a reported shooting in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the area of Hamilton Street and Pelham Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot.

Officers found a man who was not injured and arrested another man nearby.

Investigators say the two men were involved in an altercation when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the direction of the other man.

Police have charged Martin Phillip, 26, with pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

0:37 Investigators release video of vehicles connected to fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls Investigators release video of vehicles connected to fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls

Story continues below advertisement