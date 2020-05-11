Man charged in St. Catharines shooting: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man after a reported shooting in St. Catharines.
Officers were called to the area of Hamilton Street and Pelham Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot.
Officers found a man who was not injured and arrested another man nearby.
Investigators say the two men were involved in an altercation when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the direction of the other man.
Police have charged Martin Phillip, 26, with pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
