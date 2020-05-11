Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in St. Catharines shooting: Niagara police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 11, 2020 12:16 pm
Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man after a shooting in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man after a shooting in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man after a reported shooting in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the area of Hamilton Street and Pelham Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot.

Officers found a man who was not injured and arrested another man nearby.

READ MORE: Niagara police arrest 4 in connection with shooting near St. Catharines nightclub

Investigators say the two men were involved in an altercation when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the direction of the other man.

Police have charged Martin Phillip, 26, with pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Investigators release video of vehicles connected to fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls
Investigators release video of vehicles connected to fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara policeSt. Catharines shootinghamilton streetNiagara ShootingPelham RoadShooting Arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.