Niagara police arrest 4 in connection with shooting near St. Catharines nightclub

Niagara Regional Police say they’ve wrapped up a six-month investigation into a September 2019 incident outside a St. Catharines night club that resulted in six people being shot.

With the help of Hamilton police, investigators say the last of four suspects were arrested during the execution of several search warrants between March 30 and April 2.

A man and woman from Stoney Creek and two others from Thorold were arrested in the searches and all face charges connected to the early morning shooting outside Karma nightclub on St. Paul Street.

So far, police have arrested six men and three women tied to 97 charges in the investigation.

Niagara police, with the assistance of Toronto and York Regional police, say on March 27 they arrested the two men they believe were at the centre of the gunfire in the shooting.

Shamaree Wilson, 28, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was arrested on March 27 with the assistance of York Regional Police. He’s been charged with pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Jamar Stephens, 29, of Scarborough was arrested the same day with the help of Toronto police and faces 12 charges, including discharging a firearm with the intent to wound.

Four men and two women between the ages of 31 and 48 were injured in the shooting. Two of them suffered serious injuries and were flown by air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital.

The shooting happened outside Karma nightclub on St. Paul Street, near Highway 406, at around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2019, according to police.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111 ext. 9360 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

