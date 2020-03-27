Menu

Crime

Niagara police arrest man connected to shooting near St. Catharines nightclub

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 5:06 pm
Niagara Police are looking for nine men they believe are connected to a shooting at Karma Night Club in St. Catharines on Sept. 29, 2019.
Niagara Regional Police Service

A 27-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont. has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a St. Catharines nightclub in the fall that sent six people to hospital, according to Niagara police.

Detectives said the man was arrested on Friday morning in Richmond Hill with the assistance of York Regional Police.

He’s been charged with pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The suspect — identified by detectives as the man wearing a blue and black North Face coat in security camera footage — was one of nine different men believed to be connected to the shooting on Sept. 29, 2019.

READ MORE: 6 injured after shooting in downtown St. Catharines, police say

Four men and two women between the ages of 31 and 48 were sent to hospital after the shooting, two of them with serious injuries.

The shooting happened outside Karma nightclub on St. Paul Street, near Highway 406, at around 2:30 a.m. on the 29th, according to police.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111 ext. 9360 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others
Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others
CrimeNiagara Regional PoliceNiagaraSt. CatharinesRichmond HillNiagara RegionNightclub ShootingSt. Catharines shootingKarmakarma shootingkarma nightclub shooting in st. Catharines
