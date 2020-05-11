Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 11

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Ontario reports 308 new cases, 35 deaths

Ontario reported 308 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,546.

Thirty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,669.

Over 15,100 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 73.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 14,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 447,964.

Monday’s report marks a 1.5 per cent increase in cumulative cases. Sunday saw the same figure, while Saturday saw 1.8 per cent and Friday 2.5 per cent.

Ontario stores reopen for curbside pickup, delivery

Stores in Ontario are allowed to reopen today for curbside pickup after a weekend that saw the spread of COVID-19 slow to a pace not seen since March.

The measure announced last week is meant to help ramp the economy back up after the pandemic caused unprecedented job losses in March and April.

Premier Ford says update on childcare and schools to be given next week

At his daily press conference on Monday, Premier Doug Ford told reporters that an update on childcare and schools across the province will be provided early next week.

“They’re just cross their t’s and dotting their I’s,” Ford said when asked about the topic.

Ontario schools have been closed since early March. Most child-care and daycare centres are currently closed, as well. Emergency ones have been opened in Toronto and the province, however, to help with the child-care needs of front-line and essential workers.

The province is currently under a state of emergency until at least May 19.

