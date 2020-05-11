Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Man becomes 1st person in Toronto’s shelter system to die of COVID-19, public health says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2020 4:51 pm
Updated May 11, 2020 4:54 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto Public Health ‘well on their way’ to reaching provincial goal for COVID-19 contact tracing
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa on Monday reported that Toronto Public Health is "well on their way" to meeting Ontario's target for case and contact tracing for those infected with the coronavirus. That goal is to trace 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases and contacts within one day of a positive diagnosis.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says a man in his 50s is the first person to die of COVID-19 in the shelter system.

Medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa says the man lived at Dixon Hall Schoolhouse and died in hospital on May 8.

She says an outbreak occurred at the shelter in April, but it was declared over by May 5.

READ MORE: ‘I make my own environment beautiful,’ Toronto woman says of life in a shelter amid pandemic

The city’s handling of the homeless during the pandemic has become a contentious issue.

Advocates recently filed a lawsuit against the city for not enforcing physical distancing guidelines at the shelters.

The city has been buying and leasing hotels in an effort to house the homeless during the pandemic.

There have been 258 cases of COVID-19 in the city’s shelters thus far.

