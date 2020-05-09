Coronavirus: Alberta has 59 new cases, 1 more death

Alberta Health said Saturday that there were 59 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total of active ones to 1,837.
Cases
Case breakdown:
- 1,202 active cases and 2,876 recovered cases in Calgary zone
- 514 active cases and 620 recovered cases in South zone
- 69 active cases and 428 recovered cases in Edmonton zone
- 32 active cases and 180 recovered cases in North zone
- 15 active cases and 81 recovered cases in Central zone
- Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones
The government suspects 687 cases were community-acquired.
“Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 74 people currently in hospital, 15 of whom are in intensive care,” the government said in a news release.
Deaths
The province said Saturday that 4,204 Albertans have recovered while one more person has died: a man in his 50s from the Calgary zone.
The provincial COVID-19 death toll has reached 116:
- 83 in Calgary zone
- 14 in North zone
- 12 in Edmonton zone
- six in South zone
- one in Central zone
As of Saturday, 630 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 84 residents have died, Alberta Health said.
Meat plant outbreaks update
At the Cargill meat-processing plant in High River, there are 73 active cases among workers and 879 people have recovered, the province said.
There are 89 active cases at JBS Food Canada in Brooks and 510 recoveries, Alberta Health said.
At Harmony Beef, there are 20 active cases and 18 people have recovered, the government said.View link »
