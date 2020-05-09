Coronavirus: Alberta has 59 new cases, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health said Saturday that there were 59 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total of active ones to 1,837.

Cases

Case breakdown:

1,202 active cases and 2,876 recovered cases in Calgary zone

514 active cases and 620 recovered cases in South zone

69 active cases and 428 recovered cases in Edmonton zone

32 active cases and 180 recovered cases in North zone

15 active cases and 81 recovered cases in Central zone

Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones

The government suspects 687 cases were community-acquired.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 74 people currently in hospital, 15 of whom are in intensive care,” the government said in a news release.

Deaths

The province said Saturday that 4,204 Albertans have recovered while one more person has died: a man in his 50s from the Calgary zone.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial COVID-19 death toll has reached 116:

83 in Calgary zone

14 in North zone

12 in Edmonton zone

six in South zone

one in Central zone

As of Saturday, 630 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 84 residents have died, Alberta Health said.

Two family members self-isolate in different rooms. Getty Images

Meat plant outbreaks update

At the Cargill meat-processing plant in High River, there are 73 active cases among workers and 879 people have recovered, the province said.

There are 89 active cases at JBS Food Canada in Brooks and 510 recoveries, Alberta Health said.

At Harmony Beef, there are 20 active cases and 18 people have recovered, the government said.