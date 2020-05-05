34 cases of novel coronavirus linked to outbreak at Alberta’s Harmony Beef plant

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at another Alberta meat plant has led to 34 people falling ill, according to Alberta Health Services.

In an emailed statement, AHS said an outbreak was declared at the Harmony Beef facility on March 26, and said the health authority has been working with the plant operators since March when COVID-19 cases were first confirmed.

According to Harmony, 25 of the cases are among employees at the plant, the first one of which was identified 49 days ago.

The company said all of the cases were asymptomatic and no one was hospitalized.

“One case is too many but we have had only one positive test reported in the first five days of May,” Harmony said. “Several have returned to work after quarantine.” Tweet This

AHS spokesperson James Wood said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is responsible for the plant, but AHS helped with both onsite and offsite support with things like physical distancing and disinfection of the plant.

“Immediately following the outbreak, Harmony Beef implemented a number of measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among its employees and began working proactively with the CFIA and AHS,” Wood said.

“AHS has connected directly with workers, sharing information about how they can protect themselves and their families.”

He added a virtual town hall was held with an AHS medical officer of health on April 30 for employees and their families to tune in and have any questions answered.

Harmony said the plant has taken a number of steps to help stop the spread of the virus, including site-wide testing of employees. It also said it started testing the temperatures of all staff members reporting to work on March 16.

Employees are also not allowed to go back and forth between the three separate areas the plant is divided into, which each have individual parking lots, entrances, locker rooms and cafeterias, the company added.

“We have provided new PPE surgical masks to everyone every day, dramatically increased sanitizing efforts, put in plexi-glass dividers where possible, set up as much social distancing as possible, staggered shifts to separate arrivals, limited car pooling to two people, and so much more to safeguard employees,” Harmony said.

Wood said AHS and the CFIA are in regular communication with Harmony as all parties work to limit the spread of the virus.

“The CFIA is present in the building whenever the plant is operating. AHS has inspected the plant as well, with the most recent visit on April 28,” he said.

Wood said officials are working on contact tracing to identify any more potential cases linked to the outbreak, and are working with anyone who needs to self-isolate to ensure they have the proper supports and education.