Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: 101-year-old Canadian discount retailer Army and Navy to close permanently

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 9, 2020 2:56 pm
Squire Barnes on the 100th anniversary of the Army & Navy stores
WATCH: Squire Barnes on the 100th anniversary of the Army & Navy stores

A 101-year-old retail icon in B.C. and Alberta is closing due to financial pressures from COVID-19.

Army & Navy closed its department stores “temporarily” in March due to the pandemic.

But in a statement Saturday, president and CEO Jacqui Cohen said while the company had hoped to reopen, “the economic challenges of COVID-19 have proven insurmountable.”

READ MORE: B.C. retail stores are reopening mid-May. Here’s what they need to do

“I am full of gratitude for our staff and their years of service, our suppliers with whom we forged decades-long relationships, and of course our loyal customers who were at the heart of our business,” said Cohen.

“It is hard to comprehend. This time last year we were celebrating the centenary of Army & Navy — a company my grandfather started in 1919 — and we were looking forward to the years ahead. Now we are closing a company that was at the heart of eight communities in western Canada over its 101 years.”

Story continues below advertisement
How the COVID-19 pandemic could change the retail industry
How the COVID-19 pandemic could change the retail industry

Cohen said she will spend the coming weeks ensuring the company’s staff “have our support.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. supermarkets ask customers to wear masks

Army & Navy was founded in 1919 by Samuel Cohen, who parlayed a thriving trade in post-war military surplus into a discount department store chain.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The company currently has locations in Vancouver, the home of its flagship East Hastings Street store, New Westminster, Langley, Calgary and Alberta.

Along with its low prices, Army & Navy is particularly known for its annual shoe sales, which have historically drawn long lineups.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDarmy & Navyarmy & navy closingarmy & navy permanent closurecoronavirus army & Navycoronavirus retaildiscount department store
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.