Ontario reports 346 new coronavirus cases, 59 deaths as total cases near 20K

Ontario reported 346 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 19,944.

It’s the lowest reported increase in cases in more than a month.

Fifty-nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,599.

Nearly 14,400 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 72.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 19,200 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 416,376. Over 15,300 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 1,016 with 203 in intensive care and 158 on a ventilator.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,187 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario. There are currently 175 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,773 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,736 cases among staff.

