No break on 14-day quarantine for Hollywood stars, says B.C. premier

As B.C. seeks to slowly reopen its economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, one of the province’s marquee sectors will have to overcome a major hurdle.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Friday that the province has no plans to exempt film and television production from a 14-day isolation period on entry to the country.

“We have an outstanding infrastructure here, the workforce in the film and television sector here is second to none, Hollywood loves coming here because of the skilled workers,” said Horgan in a Facebook Live video.

“But they normally bring Hollywood talent with them and they’re going to have to self-isolate if they want to work in British Columbia.”

B.C.’s film industry, which employs about 70,000 people, is working on a plan to get back to work now that the province has unveiled its four-phase plan to restart the economy.

The province has set a June to July target for the industry to resume.

Horgan has previously said B.C. hopes TV and film production could shift more operations to the province due to its success at containing the virus compared to U.S. jurisdictions.

The industry is considering a number of options, including protective equipment for workers, boxed catering for crews and increased hygiene facilities.

Forty-two productions were halted in mid-March. Concerns are being raised that a closure into June could cost the B.C. economy $2.5 billion.

