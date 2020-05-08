Menu

Economy

No break on 14-day quarantine for Hollywood stars, says B.C. premier

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 9:55 pm
Film crews working on the final season of "Supernatural" set up outside a row of businesses in Ladner Village in Delta, B.C. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Film crews working on the final season of "Supernatural" set up outside a row of businesses in Ladner Village in Delta, B.C. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Global News

As B.C. seeks to slowly reopen its economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, one of the province’s marquee sectors will have to overcome a major hurdle.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Friday that the province has no plans to exempt film and television production from a 14-day isolation period on entry to the country.

“We have an outstanding infrastructure here, the workforce in the film and television sector here is second to none, Hollywood loves coming here because of the skilled workers,” said Horgan in a Facebook Live video.

READ MORE: B.C.’s film and TV industry looks to safely return to work amid COVID-19

“But they normally bring Hollywood talent with them and they’re going to have to self-isolate if they want to work in British Columbia.”

B.C.’s film industry, which employs about 70,000 people, is working on a plan to get back to work now that the province has unveiled its four-phase plan to restart the economy.

Story continues below advertisement
‘Hollywood North’ film industry working on ways to go back to work
‘Hollywood North’ film industry working on ways to go back to work

The province has set a June to July target for the industry to resume.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Horgan has previously said B.C. hopes TV and film production could shift more operations to the province due to its success at containing the virus compared to U.S. jurisdictions.

READ MORE: Timeline: How B.C. plans to reopen amid COVID-19

The industry is considering a number of options, including protective equipment for workers, boxed catering for crews and increased hygiene facilities.

Forty-two productions were halted in mid-March. Concerns are being raised that a closure into June could cost the B.C. economy $2.5 billion.

COVID-19: Okangan film industry uniquely positioned to start rolling again
COVID-19: Okangan film industry uniquely positioned to start rolling again
Coronavirus
