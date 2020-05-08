Coronavirus: Kids’ chalk drawings cheer up Okanagan communities

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has sent their staff into neighbourhoods in the region, chalk in hand, to help keep families active while practicing social distancing.

They are encouraging them to get outside, enjoy the sunshine, play a game and leave a sidewalk message for the next person that comes by.

“Doing these smaller activities where people can get outside still be active but at the same time is truly I think our role,” said Augusto Romero, R.D.O.S.

They are celebrating B.C. Park’s Move for Health day with the chalk event where kids can sketch out hopscotch, jump the line and tiptoe through the tulips or just colour outside the lines.

While keeping safe social distancing on the sidewalks today, Janet Black, with the R.D.O.S. hopes the fun carries on.

“There are so many [drawings] that have been messages about kindness and greetings that maybe people will just put a smile on their face for the rest of the day,” said Black.

Chalk of the Town can be found in Naramata, Kaleden, West Bench, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos all weekend and send in your photos to the RDOS be featured on the regional districts’ website by e-mailing info@rdos.bc.ca

