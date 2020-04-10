Chalk it up to creativity; Kingston house transformed into Easter colours

With people urged to stay at home, many have found new ways to entertain themselves, along with their children.
One family in Kingston, Ont., has found a unique way to keep busy that is now going viral.
“I was running out of ideas to keep all these kids busy during all this quarantine,” says mother of four Casey Mark, part of a blended family of 10 who all live in the same house.
What started as an art project to keep six children busy in isolation at the west-end Kingston home has now turned into a neighbourhood and online sensation.
“We are getting a lot of awesome reaction,” says Mark, “honestly a lot of kids walk past it and their faces just light up when they see it.
“Parents think it’s the coolest thing ever and my … favourite is when we got a thumbs up from a cop.
“She even wrote a poem about that one for school.”
The home on Sierra Avenue is covered with hundreds of multi-coloured bricks for Easter.
Each brick is covered in chalk of a different colour, some reaching to the second floor.
“They are pretty good on a ladder, so more or less I had to stand at the bottom and hold it for them — so they felt comfortable,” says Mark.
The blended family of four adults and six children, ranging in age from 18 months to 12 years, started colouring hundreds of bricks last Saturday.
The family has gone through nine boxes of chalk containing 40 different coloured sticks each.
“This is a very big house,” says Mark.
Pictures of the house have been shared hundreds of times on social media.
The family plans to keep the coloured bricks up until after Easter when the house will be power washed to its original state.
