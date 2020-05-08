OPP investigate death of Caledon senior reported missing in September

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re investigating the death of a Caledon, Ont., senior who was reported missing in September 2019.

The remains of Frank Chiappetta, 88, were found in the area of 4th Line East and 15th Sideroad in Mulmur, Ont., on March 16, police say.

According to officers, a hiker came across what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area and immediately notified police.

The case of a Caledon senior, Frank CHIAPPETTA, reported missing in September of 2019, is now a death investigation. Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact #CaledonOPP at 905-584-2241 or @PeelCrimeStopp anonymously ^in. pic.twitter.com/sbzItIqXD0 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 8, 2020

The Ontario Forensic Pathologist Service subsequently conducted a post-mortem exam that confirmed the remains were those of Chiappetta.

Caledon OPP say they’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 88-year-old’s death.

Those with information are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.

