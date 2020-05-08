Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate death of Caledon senior reported missing in September

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 4:31 pm
The remains of Frank Chiappetta, 88, were found in the area of 4th Line East and 15th Sideroad in Mulmur, Ont., on March 16, police say.
The remains of Frank Chiappetta, 88, were found in the area of 4th Line East and 15th Sideroad in Mulmur, Ont., on March 16, police say. Screenshot/Twitter/OPP Central Region

OPP say they’re investigating the death of a Caledon, Ont., senior who was reported missing in September 2019.

The remains of Frank Chiappetta, 88, were found in the area of 4th Line East and 15th Sideroad in Mulmur, Ont., on March 16, police say.

READ MORE: Human remains found after man goes missing in Meaford, Ont., 1 arrested: OPP

According to officers, a hiker came across what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area and immediately notified police.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Forensic Pathologist Service subsequently conducted a post-mortem exam that confirmed the remains were those of Chiappetta.

Caledon OPP say they’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 88-year-old’s death.

Those with information are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Ontario winery head chef victim in homicide investigation: owner
Ontario winery head chef victim in homicide investigation: owner
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CaledonCaledon OPPMulmurCaledon newsMulmur newsCaledon death investigationCaledon missing seniorCaledon senior
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.