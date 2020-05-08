Coronavirus: Over 4,600 businesses apply for Saskatchewan’s emergency grant program

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Saskatchewan businesses have applied for the Saskatchewan government’s $50-million emergency grant program.

The Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP) fund has distributed $15-million to small and medium-sized businesses that had to temporarily close or curtail their operations as a result of the government’s public health order during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 4,600 businesses have already applied.

The government says they will be extending the program to businesses that have to remain closed after May 19.

“While the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan is now underway, we are still very much dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic, so we need to be methodical in how we implement each phase of the plan in our province,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a press release.

“We want to be flexible and responsive with the program and make sure we provide timely support for businesses so they can utilize this funding where it will provide the most benefit for them.”

Businesses who have done so will not need to re-apply. Businesses that qualify for the program will automatically receive a second payment after May 19.

The SSBEP provides grants to businesses based on 15 per cent of its monthly sales revenue, up to $5,000, to help with fixed costs like rent.

Eligible businesses must meet criteria that include:

Were open as of Feb. 29, 2020

Have been ordered to temporarily close or curtail their operations due to the public health order

Have less than 500 employees

Attest that they have experienced a loss due to a COVID-19 public health order and that they plan to reopen operations following cancellation of the public health order

“We recognize this support will not solve all of the problems facing businesses during this pandemic, however, this is the first step in our economic recovery effort,” said Premier Scott Moe when the program was announced on April 13.

“We want to stress we are committed to working with business throughout what is a very unprecedented time.”

