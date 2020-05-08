Saskatchewan loses nearly 53K jobs from March to April: Statistics Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Job losses in Saskatchewan continue to rise as the province continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics Canada released its seasonally adjusted Labour Force Survey data on Friday, showing that Saskatchewan lost 52,900 jobs between March and April.

According to the data, the employment rate dropped 5.3 percentage points and is now at 56.7 per cent while Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate increased by four percentage points and is now 11.3 per cent.

Men over the age of 25 are being impacted most in terms of the number of jobs lost from March to April at 20,200, a drop of 7.5 per cent.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Job losses for women over the age of 25 were about 19,800, a decrease of 8.9 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

From April 2019 to April 2020, employment dropped by 12.7 per cent, or about 73,700 jobs. The unemployment rate grew 5.8 per cent on a year-to-year basis.

In Canada, nearly two million jobs have been lost in April alone, according to Statistics Canada’s data.

1:43 Saskatchewan tops up economic stimulus package by $2 billion Saskatchewan tops up economic stimulus package by $2 billion

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.