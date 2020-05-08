No complaints after Peters’ Drive-In excitement spills out to Gateway Boulevard

Send this page to someone via email

When Calgary burger shack Peters’ Drive-In unexpectedly opened their drive-thru window earlier this week at 5151 Calgary Trail NW, it’s safe to say Edmontonians were excited.

Since then, there has been a line of traffic — sometimes all the way to Whitemud Drive — in the left lane of Gateway Boulevard as drivers wait to get their hands on Peters’ famous burgers and milkshakes.

Video captured from the Global 1 helicopter showed the traffic causing problems for some eastbound drivers attempting to turn left off 51 Avenue, as the inside turning lane was blocked by the lineup.

According to both the City of Edmonton and the Edmonton Police Service, the tie ups and delays have not resulted in any complaints.

The lineup for Peters' Drive-In in south Edmonton stretches south on Gateway Boulevard on May 5, 2020. Cam Cook/Global News

According to the city, Peters’ actually exceeds bylaw requirements for a restaurant with a drive thru window.

Story continues below advertisement

“The bylaw requires a minimum of six in-bound queuing spaces for vehicles approaching the drive through service window and one out-bound queuing space on the exit side of each service window,” a statement to 630 CHED read.

“Peters’ Drive-in has 16 in-bound queuing spaces, and seven out-bound queuing spaces.”

The statement went on to say the city expects the spill over onto Gateway Boulevard was to do with excitement over the “initial opening of an established, well-known and popular restaurant.”

Similar traffic issues were spotted when popular Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee opened on Calgary Trail between Whitemud Drive and 34 Avenue.

READ MORE: Popular Filipino fast food chain Jollibee opens in Edmonton to huge fanfare

“Temporary queuing space spillover is similar to other initial openings of other popular eating establishments,” the city’s statement said.

1:23 Jollibee hype has neighbouring Edmonton businesses feeling the pinch Jollibee hype has neighbouring Edmonton businesses feeling the pinch

Because of Alberta Health orders prohibiting eat-in service at restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said it will not be making any recommendations for measures to be taken on any public roadways at this time.

“We anticipate that the traffic congestion and spillover will subside once provincial health restrictions are eased and dine-in services are phased back in.” Tweet This

The city added it will continue to monitor the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Peter’s Drive-In first announced it was coming to Edmonton at the end of February 2019. At the time, the company told Global News it had been looking for a spot in Alberta’s capital for more than 10 years.

The location where the eatery was build was formerly a motel, which burned down in 2013.