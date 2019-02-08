Iconic Peters’ Drive-In ‘very excited’ to announce Edmonton location

After a decade-long search, “the drive-in you can’t drive by” will open an Edmonton restaurant as early as fall 2019.

Peters’ Drive-In, which has locations in Calgary and Red Deer, confirmed it’s developing land in south Edmonton between Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard at 51 Avenue.

“We’ve been looking for land in Edmonton for over a decade and we are very excited that there will soon be a Peters’ Drive-In in Edmonton,” the company said in an email to Global News on Friday.

According to development plans, the burger joint will be on the west side of the lot, a Starbucks is pending on the east side and a five-bay retail building will be in the middle.

The Edmonton spot will include a drive-thru, an eat-in restaurant and outdoor dining space “in a park-like setting.”

Peters’ Drive-In said it’s working with the City of Edmonton to meet all regulatory requirements. The restaurant anticipates opening in the fall of 2019 or early in 2020.

“We have loyal customers from Edmonton who currently visit us in Calgary and Red Deer and we look forward to serving them in their hometown,” a spokesperson for Peters’ Drive-In said.

“We also look forward to creating jobs and supporting the local community.”

Peters’ Drive-In is known for its milkshakes — of which it sold 4,000 in just one day at its Calgary location one particularly thirsty summer day — and its unpretentious, old-school charm.

It was created in 1964 by Gus Pieters. When Pieters emigrated to Canada from the Netherlands, he had about 20 cents to his name.

He said he hasn’t changed much about the diner or menu in 40 years. When the classic burgers — made with 100 per cent whole Canadian grade “A” ground chuck — and milkshakes — made with real ice cream and real fruit — aren’t broke, why fix them?

