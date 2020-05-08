Coronavirus: Police in Okanagan issue CERB text scam warning

Police in the Central Okanagan are warning residents that a new scam has hit the region.
On Friday, Kelowna RCMP said they have received numerous complaints lately about a text-message scam involving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).
According to police, a text message is sent to a phone indicating that the recipient has received a CERB deposit, and includes a link or attachment.
Police warn that by clicking on the link or attachment, the victim may allow malware to be installed on their device, or they could be taken to a website where they’ll be asked to divulge personal information.
Either option, say police, could lead to identity theft.
“If you receive this text, do not click on any links or attachments,” police said in a press release.
“Delete the text immediately.”
“You can report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”
Police added that if you have divulged personal information and believe you have fallen victim to the scam, you are asked to:
- Report it to your local police.
- Call Equifax Canada at 1-800-465-7166.
- Call TransUnion Canada at 1-877-525-3823.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams and others, click here or visit the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre by clicking here.
