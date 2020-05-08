Winnipeg School Division trustee suspended by board of trustees

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg School Division’s board of trustees has voted to suspend one of its own.

The board voted to suspend Ward 5 trustee Cindy Murdoch, who went missing last month, until June 30 at its meeting Monday.

A release from the division says Murdoch, 39, who was elected in 2018, has been suspended for “breaching the Winnipeg School Division Trustee Code of Conduct.”

The division hasn’t said what Murdoch is alleged to have done in breach of the code of conduct.

The suspension comes less than a month after Murdoch was reported missing by police.

On April 21, Winnipeg police made a plea to the public for help locating Murdoch, who had last been seen in the city’s Crescentwood area the night before.

Cindy Murdoch has been safely located. We thank the public for their assistance. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 21, 2020

Police said she’d been safely located later in the day.

The suspension effectively prevents Murdoch from continuing her duties as a trustee, including attending meetings, receiving correspondence, engaging with parents, students and the public in the role of trustee until the end of the current school year, according to the division.

Global News has reached out to the division for more information.

