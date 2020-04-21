Winnipeg police seek public’s help in finding missing school trustee

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Cindy Murdoch, 39, was last seen Monday evening in the Crescentwood area.

Police said they’re concerned for her well-being. She’s described as five feet five inches, with an average build and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black spring jacket, and very short blonde hair.

Murdoch is a member of the Winnipeg School Division Board of Trustees and was elected in 2018 to represent Ward 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Missing: Cindy MURDOCH (34). She was last seen in the Crescentwood area of Winnipeg on the evening of April 20, 2020. If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts we ask that you call Missing Persons at 204-986-6250.

