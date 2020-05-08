2 charged after cannabis, contraband tobacco seized from unauthorized dispensary in Trent Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing cannabis-related charges after police say officers raided a dispensary in Trent Lakes, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, members of the provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team executed a search warrant at the Hanks Hotbox Dispensary located on County Road 36.

Police say officers seized cannabis, shatter, cannabis resin, cannabis edibles and a large quantity of contraband tobacco.

Two people were arrested.

Harley Hill, 24, and Clayton Hill, 24, both of Peterborough County, were each charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of proceeds of crime and failure to comply with an order during a declared emergency — operating a non-essential business.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 7.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending, OPP said Friday.