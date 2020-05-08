Menu

Crime

2 charged after cannabis, contraband tobacco seized from unauthorized dispensary in Trent Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 10:56 am
Updated May 8, 2020 11:43 am
OPP have charged two people in connection with a raid on an unauthorized dispensary.
OPP have charged two people in connection with a raid on an unauthorized dispensary. The Canadian Press

Two people are facing cannabis-related charges after police say officers raided a dispensary in Trent Lakes, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, members of the provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team executed a search warrant at the Hanks Hotbox Dispensary located on County Road 36.

Police say officers seized cannabis, shatter, cannabis resin, cannabis edibles and a large quantity of contraband tobacco.

READ MORE: 2 face drug charges after search of Trent Lakes medical dispensary

Two people were arrested.

Harley Hill, 24, and Clayton Hill, 24, both of Peterborough County, were each charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of proceeds of crime and failure to comply with an order during a declared emergency — operating a non-essential business.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 7.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending, OPP said Friday.

